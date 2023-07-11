Last Updated:

Former ISRO Chief Kasturirangan Hospitalised For Treatment Of 'acute Illness'

Earlier in the day sources had said the K Kasturirangan had suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and he was being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment.

Press Trust Of India
K Kasturirangan

Former ISRO chairperson K Kasturirangan (Image: PTI/File)


Former ISRO chairperson and head of New Education Policy's drafting committee K Kasturirangan has been admitted for treatment of an "acute illness", the Hospital treating him said on Monday night.

Earlier in the day sources had said the 83-year-old had suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and he was being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment.

"Former Chairman of ISRO Dr K Kasturirangan has been admitted to Narayana Health City, Bengaluru for treatment of an acute illness. Preliminary investigations are ongoing and he is closely being monitored and treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences said in a statement.

"We will provide further details and updates as the need arises," it said.

Kasturirangan has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He has been a former member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and a former member of the now defunct Planning Commission of India.] He was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, from April 2004 to 2009.

"Sad to know that Indian Space Scientist Shri Kasturirangan has suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka. I wish him speedy recovery and lead a healthy life," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had tweeted earlier in the day.

First Published:
