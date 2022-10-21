Former IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Breaks Silence On Twitter Row; Alleges Hypocrisy

India’s former Minister of Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Friday, Oct 21 admitted to the challenges faced by the government of India in regulating the American social media corporations such as the San Francisco, California-based microblogging platform Twitter and their double standards of “freedom of expression.”

At the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami posed key questions to the former IT minister, insisting that the American tech giants widely plunder the Indian IT market, using servers not even based in India, a risk from the security perspective, among much else. He also asked if the Centre believes it was incompetent in setting up India’s own thriving communication platforms like Twitter, overlooking the fact that the foreign corporations flouted the Indian broadcasting and IT laws and ethics.

Ravi Shankar Prasad answers long-standing questions

Ravi Shankar Prasad, who addressed the NBF National Conclave, acknowledged that Twitter’s actions were questionable with respect to its own terms and policies, as the firm rampantly banned accounts of Republicans over the Jan 6 Capitol riots, but appeared reluctant to flag the New Delhi Red Fort violence on Jan 26, 2021 over agrarian laws as “freedom of speech.” Prasad noted that many among the so-called demonstrators publicly wielded swords and assault weapons.

Stacks of complaints were filed, he informed, and reforms with respect to Indian Twitter were implemented. The latter hailed the launch of India’s own Twitter-like platform Koo. India is the third growing start-up ecosystem, informed Ravi Shankar Prasad. While there’s a license given by the government of India to foreign-based entities to operate in India, “you still need to follow the laws in India,” said India’s former Minister of Information Technology (IT) and Electronics.

It is to be noted that the American microblogging and social networking service and India’s central government were embroiled in the issue of compliance with IT rules in 2021. Prasad, at the time, even had his own access to the platform withdrawn, allegedly as he was in breach of the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). “Trust India, trust Indian entrepreneurship,” Prasad said on Friday’s (NBF) National Conclave hosted by Republic Media Network. He had, on multiple occasions, called out at Twitter what he described as “high-handedness and arbitrary actions.” He also accused the American corporation of gross violation of Rule 4 (8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.