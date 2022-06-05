Former J&K Deputy CM Says Congress, NC, PDP Responsible For Targeted Killings In Kashmir

J&K's former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta also held Congress, PDP, and NC responsible for the killings of Hindus in Kashmir. He further stated people without any criminal record are being used to carry out such targeted attacks.

Recollecting the former PM Manmohan Singh's meeting with Yasin Malik, followed by the decision to make him a government guest, Gupta said mistakes like those are hurting the valley now, "The parties like Congress, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, PDP, such opposition parties, because of these, the situation has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. In 1947, Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah did wrong," he stated.

Change in strategy: 'People with no criminal records equipped with small pistols'

While the drones carrying the weapons have been stopped, the terrorists have adopted a new method of using small pistols and giving it to people with no criminal record who carry out such incidents with the help of locals and then go into hiding.

"Since last May 12, when Rahul Bhatt was murdered, after that 5 - 7 incidents like this have happened. It is definitely a matter of concern that the terrorists have changed their pattern and now come with small arms. Weapons that used to come through drones have been stopped to a greater extent than that. The work of terrorists is to spread terror and they have adopted a new method by taking small arms and sending new people who do not have any criminal records, they carry out such incidents and some local people also cooperate with them somewhere in hiding."

Possible reasons for the spike in killings in J&K

When asked about the allegations by the opposition parties against the central government on the targeted killing of the Hindus Gupta said, "People like Owaisi only do provocation, so their words have no effect in Jammu and Kashmir and as far as Uddhav Thackeray is concerned, it is a matter of fact that they are not aware of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

Gupta assumed there might be 2-3 reasons for the increase in targeted killings in the state and opined, "Suddenly the targeted killings have increased, there are two or three reasons for this, one is Jammu and Kashmir Pandit's resettlement, besides the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra, people come from outside, and many investment packages from Arab Emirates UAE to Dubai are being talked about. Overall, this can also be a reason that people spread terror, people could not come here, and development could not take place, so soft targets are being chosen."

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD