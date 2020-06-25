'Speaks Language Of Pakistan': Former J&K Dy CM Slams Rahul Gandhi On Indo-China Comments

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Thursday slammed Congress Party for its repeated slander on the Centre and Armed Forces over the India-China border conflict. Gupta lambasted Congress, stating that there is already a rift in the Congress party and soon it is going to face a split, adding that Congress should know that the opposition party must stand shoulder to shoulder with the government in a situation such as the Indo-China conflict.

"Congress opposes the government only for the sake of it. The situation worsens because of the immature behaviour of Rahul Gandhi. Congress questions Armed Forces. Congress speaks the language of Pakistan," Gupta said while speaking with Republic TV.

Gupta's opinion comes in the backdrop of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always trying to target the Centre raising allegations such as "China took our land". Besides, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also took to Twitter to lash out on China but in doing so, Chowdhury seemingly expressed a sense of doubt that the Indian army is not doing enough. Chowdhury who had to pull back his earlier tweet slamming China due to party pressure, had once again tweeted on Thursday stating that India must "strike back, drive back, force back the Chinese aggression."

Also, voices have been raised against Congress asking the party to reveal the contents of its suspicious deal with Communisty Party of China in 2008.

India-China Standoff

As many as 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Colonel were martyred during a violent face-off between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged. As per the US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed, which China has denied in an increasingly questionable manner.

The Working Mechanism on Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) for India-China Border held a virtual meet on Wednesday to discuss the border tensions between the two countries. The WMCC talks were headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed that the understanding of disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by senior Commanders on June 6 should be implemented. Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed how the Indian Army had managed to drive back the Chinese from Galwan post the clash on June 15.