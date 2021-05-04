Former J&K Governor Jagmohan Passes Away, PM Modi Calls It A 'monumental Loss'

Former Union Minister Jagmohan passed away in Delhi on Monday after battling a brief illness. The 94-year-old had served at a number of high-ranking posts and had also helmed the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and Goa as the Governor. The news of his passing away was announced by his family on his Twitter account.

With profound grief, we inform about the sad demise of Sh Jagmohan. Former Union Minister , Former Governor Jammu & Kashmir.

In grief : Wife : Uma Jagmohan

Children : Mrs Dipika & Mr Rajiv Kapoor

Mrs Nutan & Justice Manmohan

Reacting to his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences, calling it a 'monumental loss' for the nation. "Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policymaking. Condolences to his family and admirers," said PM Modi.

Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi

BJP National President JP Nadda also condoled the late leader's demise calling him 'an impeccable administrator and a distinguished scholar.'

Jagmohan Ji was an impeccable administrator & a distinguished scholar. He was an Ex Union Minister, served as the Lt. Governor of Delhi & Goa and Governor of J & K. His demise is a big loss to the nation. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family & admirers. Om Shanti. — Jagat Prakash Nadda

About late Jagmohan

Born in September 1927, Jagmohan had served as a civil servant before becoming a Lieutenant Governor for Delhi and Goa. He also served two terms as the J&K Governor - from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990.

In late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Cabinet, he served as the Union Minister for Communications, Urban Development, Tourism, and Culture and in the span of his political career was nominated to the Rajya Sabha once and represented New Delhi in Lok Sabha thrice.



Jagmohan was honored with Padma Shri in 1971, Padma Bhushan in 1977, and Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

