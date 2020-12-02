'Former J&K Govts Benefitted From Roshni Scam And Blocked Probe': Union Min Jitendra Singh

After another Jammu & Kashmir politician was named in the Roshni Act land grabbing case on Wednesday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh commented on the development, alleging that the previous governments “benefited from the scam and therefore hindered an unbiased investigation into the same.”

Former Congress and now a National Conference leader Prem Sagar Aziz, who had also served as minister of J&K has been named in the Roshni Act land grabbing case, according to sources. Earlier on November 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked former J&K minister and Congress politician, Taj Mohi-ud-Din in the Roshni scam.

“We had a long-pending demand for an unbiased investigation into the Roshni land scam. But over the years, the successive governments' leaders were themselves beneficiaries of the scam because of which a probe wasn't allowed. Now it is all out in the open,” Jitendra Singh told ANI.

He further claimed that the scheme which was conceived as a means to provide housing for the poor, was “used to construct bungalows by unfair means.”

READ | Roshni Act Scam: Former J&K Minister & NC Neta Prem Sagar Aziz Among Beneficiaries

As per reports, former MoS Prem Sagar Aziz had benefited by over 16 kanals of Government land in Plahi village under the Roshni Act. The Deputy Commissioner of Kathua said that 225 illegal entries have been cancelled and a list of 644 other beneficiaries, apart from Aziz, have been uploaded, as revealed by the revenue authorities.

In 2018, Prem Sagar Aziz had joined the National Conference in presence of Omar Abdullah. He was suspended from Congress in 2015 and was an MoS in the cabinet of former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The BJP has also targeted the NC president Farooq Abdullah for allegedly being a beneficiary of land illegally acquired under the Roshni Act. The saffron party alleged that Farooq and his son Omar Abdullah are in possession of 7.7 kanals of government land in Bahur village of Sunjwan region in Jammu. The J&K administration has recently named several J&K leaders of illegally encroaching on state land in different locations of Jammu region.

READ | Roshni Act Scam: CBI Books 1st J&K Neta, Cong's Taj Mohi-ud-Din For Alleged Encroachment

Centre annuls J&K Roshni Act

On November 1, the J&K administration annulled all actions taken under the Roshni land scheme and announced that it will cancel mutations and retrieve all land sanctioned under the scheme within six months. The Roshni Act, also known as Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, was deemed unconstitutional by the J&K High Court, as it was amended from time to time - contrary to law and unsustainable. It was repealed by Satya Pal Malik, the former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 28, 2018. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court then ordered a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme.

READ | New Land Law Will Check JK’s Roshni-like Scams, Illegal Land Grabbing: Jitendra Singh

On October 9, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme and directed the agency to file a status report every eight weeks. Reportedly, hundreds of acres of forest and state land in J&K has been illegally transferred to influential persons under this law.

READ | Retired Bureaucrat Files Plea In SC Challenging J&K HC Verdict That Scrapped Roshni Act