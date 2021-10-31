Former Jammu & Kashmir Min Prem Sagar Aziz, Seven Other NC Leaders Join BJP

In a major blow for Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, eight leaders, including a former minister and an ex-MLA, switched to Bharatiya Janata Party. On October 19, former minister Prem Sagar Aziz had quit primary membership of the party. In a statement, Aziz said that he was in Congress for four decades and had joined NC because of Devendar Rana. "As I know that he is working for the cause of Jammu, I support his cause unequivocally," he had said.

"Now that Rana has dissociated himself from the National Conference for the sake of Jammu, I cannot continue in the party and extend my support to Rana," Prem Sagar had said in a statement.

Other leaders who join the saffron party include Dharamvir Jamwal (Ex Dy Mayor), Ch Arshad, Som Nath Khajuria, Suchha Singh (Corporator JMC), Ashok Manhas (Corporator JMC). Advocate Mohinder Gupta and Kamal Arora (Ex MLA)

Top NC leaders join BJP

On October 10, Devender Rana, the younger brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, had quit National Conference's primary membership along with Surjit Singh Slathia. The duo joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 11.

Rana has been advocating the Jammu Declaration which calls for statehood for the Jammu region and not for the whole J&K. In NC, his demand was being sidelined due to the party's stand on Article 370 and Article 35A.

"The core of the declaration will be to engage the people n inter-religion and intra-religion dialogue to bridge the fault-lines being created by divisive forces on the basis of religion and religion," Rana had said.

Rana had taken over as the NC's provincial president in 2011 after renouncing his office as the political advisor to the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.