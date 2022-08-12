Former JD(U) Leader Pavan Varma Exits TMC Days After Nitish Kumar Dumps BJP-led NDA

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and returned to the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Former JD(U) leader and Indian diplomat Pavan Varma on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Notably, the former JD(U) MP joined TMC last year after he was sacked from the Nitish Kumar-led party in 2020. After joining TMC, Pavan said that he joined TMC as it was the need of the hour to work for strengthening the Opposition in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Verma wrote, "Dear, Mamata Banerjee, Please accept my resignation from TMC. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best."

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022

Although Varma has yet not spoken about his future plans, his resignation from TMC has given rise to speculations that he might return to JD(U) as Nitish Kumar has now broken his ties with the BJP.

Notably, Varma's sudden resignation from TMC came days after Nitish Kumar's return to the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also come under an Opposition attack after TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in separate cases of alleged corruption.

Why was Pavan Varma removed from JD(U)?

Pavan Varma, along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, were expelled from Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) for being critical of the party's decision to back the Citizenship Amendment Act. The leaders' criticism of the party in public regarding the Act caused much embarrassment to the JD(U), which led to their removal.

Pavan Varma also launched an attack on Nitish Kumar with an open letter referring to conversations criticising the BJP. In the letter, he wrote, "Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost."

After parting their ways from the party, the two expelled leaders on Twitter said "thank you" to Nitish Kumar and wished him luck for retaining the "chief minister's chair".

Image: PTI