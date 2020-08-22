Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Wife Test Positive For COVID; Under Home Isolation

The former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is the son of Shibu Soren apprised about their test results. He stated that the results of his parents had come in last night, on Friday, following which they are under home isolation and are recovering from the disease.

Taking to Twitter, Hemant Soren stated that both are in home isolation and their health is recovering. His tweet in Hindi read as "Yesterday night respected father Dishom Guru (Shibu Soren) and mother's corona infection report came out positive. Both are in home isolation and their health is recovering. With the wishes of the people of the country and Jharkhand very soon both father and mother will be amongst us."

कल रात आदरणीय बाबा दिशोम गुरु जी और माँ की कोरोना संक्रमण रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आयी। वे दोनों होम आइसोलेशन में हैं और स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहे हैं।



देश और झारखण्डवासियों की दुआओं के साथ जल्द ही आदरणीय बाबा और माँ हम सभी के बीच होंगे। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 22, 2020

Coronavirus in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 26,938 on Thursday with 638 fresh cases, even as eight more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 286, a health official said. Jharkhand now has 9,332 active cases, while 17,320 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

A total of 6,626 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

