Only a few days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a "peace meeting" with senior state leaders in Delhi, the Siddaramaiah camp has been planning a big bash to celebrate his 75th birthday on August 12 outside the party fold, leaving the party high command humiliated. The event has been termed the 75th Amrutmahotsav by the Siddu camp.

Last week, on June 28, Gandhi contacted KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Legislative Party Leader in Karnataka state Assembly Siddaramaiah to negotiate a settlement between the feuding leaders and discuss party preparations for the state's upcoming Assembly elections. The state Assembly elections are scheduled for May of next year. The meeting was attended by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala. The meeting came after Siddaramaiah attempted to pitch his name as the chief ministerial face in the upcoming elections through the party high command a week earlier, while he was in Delhi with other state leaders to participate in the Congress 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s mega birthday plan humiliates Congress

Siddu, as Siddaramaiah is more commonly known, appears to have snubbed the party high command's peace initiatives, as his camp has made a major campaign to celebrate his 75th birthday outside the party fold. It was brought to the attention of party leaders during last week's meeting that Siddaramaiah was attempting to position himself as the chief ministerial face for the next elections and was also organizing "Ahinda" (an acronym for minorities/SC/ST and OBC) programs outside the party umbrella, both of which would be detrimental to the party. According to insiders, Siddu was informed clearly that no one was above the party and that all events must take place under the party banner. Nonetheless, he is planning a massive birthday celebration in his honour in the state, according to reports.

For the 'Siddaramaiah - 75 Amrutmahotsav' festivities, a committee has been formed comprising of his supporters - former Industries Minister RV Deshpande, 'motor mouth' KN Rajanna, and former PWD Minister HC Mahadevappa. Rajanna raised eyebrows for his comments on Deve Gowda, where he said that the latter will soon be carried by four people.

On Tuesday, the trio will conduct a press conference at a luxury hotel to announce the 'Siddaramaiah - 75 Amrutmahotsav' festivities.

According to KPCC sources, the party is unaware of the press briefing, and the matter has been elevated to the party's high headquarters in Delhi. "When BS Yediyurappa turned 77 last year, he was the sitting Chief Minister at the time, and the event was held under the party's banner. But, time and again, Siddaramaiah holds events to project and position himself as indispensable. He has rarely done anything in the party since DK took over, and now he has resorted to blackmail tactics," sources stated.

While Siddaramaiah's administration has already distributed a press release regarding Tuesday's press briefing, it remains to be seen whether the party high command will rein in Siddu before it is too late.