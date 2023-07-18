Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Passes Away, State Mourning Declared For Today

The Former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy breathed his last on Tuesday early morning in Bengaluru where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. The former CM passed away at around 4.25 AM. He was 79 years old and was being treated for cancer since 2019.

Known as the people's person, Oomen Chandy was popular for his people connect movement. While serving as chief minister, he travelled with minimum security and often travelled by train like a common man. From 1970 to 2021, he consecutively won 12 times from Puthupally constituency. He was the chief minister twice for seven years whereas served as Minister of Labour, Home Affairs and Finance and Leader of Opposition, too. Currently, he was a member of the Congress Working Committee and General Secretary of the All-India Congress Committee and is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maryam Oommen, Achu Oommen, and Chandy Oommen.

Oommen Chandy was born on October 31, 1943, in Kumarakom in Kottayam district. He was born to K. O. Chandy and Baby Chandy and his grandfather VJ Oomen was a member of the Travancore Legislative Council, the first legislature of Travancore. He pursued his education at Puthupally MD School, St. George High School, Kottayam CMS. College, Changanassery SB College and Ernakulam Law College.

During his school days, he was the state president of ‘Akhil Kerala Balajana Sakhya’. He began his political journey with Kerala Students Union. In 1962, he became the district secretary of KSU Kottayam. He became the state general secretary in 1965 and the state president in 1967. In 1969, he was elected as the state president of the Youth Congress.

In 1970, at the age of 27, he was elected as an MLA for the first time from Puthupally by defeating then MLA E.M. Since then, he remains undefeated in the constituency. In 1977, he became the Labour Minister in the first Karunakan cabinet. He became Home Minister in 1982 and Finance Minister in 1991. He was the UDF convener from 1982 to 86 and from 2001 to 2004. Oommen Chandy, who became the first Chief Minister after AK Antony resigned in 2004, returned to the post of Chief Minister in 2011. He was the Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2011. Oomen Chandy was known to be the most accessible leader among the class. He was popular for being available for people from 8 AM to 10 PM where he was available to be with people to hear their issues, receive petitions and resolve.

In an interview given to Republic before the 2021 assembly elections, when asked about the reason for being with people, he stated he derives his energy from being with the people.

Tributes pour in for the leader

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the demise of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy. He said that Oommen Chandy's departure brings an end to an era in Kerala politics. “The unique signature left behind by Oommen Chandy will survive the test of times in Kerala politics,” he said.

“He was repeatedly elected from the same constituency to reach the assembly, completing more than five decades of legislative career. He didn't know what failure was at any stage of the election. These are things that only a few politicians have been able to achieve in the world. Oommen Chandy's position is in the ranks of those extraordinary socialists.”

Governor's condolence message

Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the sad demise of Shri Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister. In a message he said:

“I am profoundly grieved by the sad demise of Shri Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister and a people’s leader nonpareil, with a record 53 years as Legislator from the same constituency Puthuppally. This showed the trust and confidence people had in his leadership.

"As Chief Minister for two terms and Minister earlier, his administration was remarkably sensitive to common weal and the people had ready access to him. His leadership was marked by empathy and compassion. He was one of the finest public servants produced by Kerala, who was proud of India and his Indianness.

"Right from his young days when he started taking interest in public affairs, he always stood for harmony and peace and resolution of conflicts in a democratic and amicable manner.

"He lived a life devoted to serving the children of God and reminds us of the immortal words of Jesus Christ: ‘I assure you that today you will be with me in paradise.

"In public life and governance, Shri Oommen Chandy has left an indelible mark. He was a role model and I am confident, his life would be a great source of inspiration particularly to our young people who aspire to be in public life.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people who loved him. At this hour of mourning, we may remember the divine assurance: Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. May his soul rest in eternal peace”