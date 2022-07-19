Former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac Summoned By ED; Says 'will Not Appear'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Sunday, reportedly served a notice to senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac seeking his appearance before the ED on Tuesday in connection with its investigation into alleged violations in the financial dealings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). However, the minister said that he won't be able to make it before ED on Tuesday. The violation case occurred when he was the Kerala Finance Minister in the erstwhile LDF government.

The Senior CPI(M) leader, on Monday, said that he has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by email. However, he stated that he won’t be able to appear before the investigation agency on Tuesday because he has three classes to attend at a Thiruvananthapuram-based party-run institute. He also said the decision regarding his appearance before the ED will be decided by the party after a discussion.

It is pertinent to mention that senior CPI(M) leader TM Thomas Isaac had earlier denied receiving a notice from the ED. Earlier on Monday, he said that he had not yet received any notice from the federal agency.

However later during the day, the minister said that the notice was said to be sent to his address in Kalavoor Alappuzha, where he had lived 15 years ago. He also accused the central agency of ‘leaking the notice to some journalists’ before reaching it to his hands.

ED notice leaked to some journalists: TM Thomas Isaac

While speaking to the media on Monday, TM Thomas Isaac said, “I did not receive it even when it was leaked to some journalists.” He further accused the Centre of misusing the central investigating agencies for political gains.

He also termed the ED notice to him as a political move and said, “The BJP government at the Centre is misusing all investigation agencies for their political gains. ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax Department was after the KIIFB before the last election. But nothing happened.”

He further said, “KIIFB is the primary agency of the state government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and has last year raised Rs 2,150 crore through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the southern state.”

Further detailing the positive impacts of KIIFB in the state, the Kerala minister said that the government schools have been modernised, there are changes in our government hospitals and our roads are being repaired gradually. We will hopefully complete the Trangrid project by this year-end. He also said that there is no shortage of electricity and KFON is nearing completion.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, the Kerala minister alleged that the saffron party was rattled by Kerala’s achievements through KIIFB. TM Thomas Isaac said that the Kerala government is executing tasks that were considered impossible and this has rattled the BJP. They have been aiming to hand over the infrastructure development to the corporates. But if we do, then corporates will expect returns.