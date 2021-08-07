Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath Slams BJP Govt Over Mismanagement Of Flood Situation

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath slammed the BJP-led state government on August 7. Nath attacked the state government over the mismanagement of the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh, demanding details on time and statistics of flood management from the state Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

There's no benefit from drama of showmanship. I urge CM to come forward and provide details on time and statistics of flood management. They do not care. The Met Dept announces details about rainfall early. The govt should've alerted everyone: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/nj41x6m7oO — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, Congress leader slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP-led state government

Nath accused the MP CM of taking part in drama instead of alerting people on time. He said, "There's no benefit from the drama of showmanship. I urge Chief Minister to come forward and provide details on the time and statistics of flood management."The former CM also claimed that the MP government doesn’t care about its people and stated, "The Meteorological Department announces details about rainfall early. The government should've alerted everyone." Nath had conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Shivpuri, and had put out a tweet on August 6 that translated to, “People do not even have a roof to live, many Electricity systems have come to a standstill in the areas, road connectivity has been broken? I demand from the government that all the necessary needs including alternative accommodation, ration, drinking water, medicines should be arranged immediately for these people.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Shivpuri. pic.twitter.com/WUlwtmvRzo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan defends position and mentions rescue operations going on in the state

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan however defended his position and counter attacked Nath. Chouhan said that while the state government is running rescue operations to successfully evacuate people, Congress is engaged in politics. He said, "We're running rescue operations to successfully evacuate people. But Congress continues to spew allegations. They just keep tweeting. When Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, his ministers didn't visit flood-affected areas for a week. They went after I staged a protest. This is poor politics".

I am continuously monitoring floods & excess rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. I'm also in constant touch with the district administrations of Ashoknagar & Guna. All 40 people trapped in Tuman & Mangavali villages in Ashoknagar have been rescued: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/GYbIxFSi75 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Rescue operations by the military in Madhya Pradesh are being carried out

The Chief Minister also informed that the government had carried out an event to provide free food to 4.9 crore poor people in the state of Madhya Pradesh. He added, "We've decided to give 50 kilograms food per family to those affected by floods under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and Madhya Pradesh government. Centre and State government is working hard for needs of poor". Several regions within Madhya Pradesh have been hit by floods. The Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force (IAF) are among the numerous forces carrying out rescue operations in the state. As per the CM's statement, people from Barkheda Lal, Barri, Umra, Barkhedi, Chachukheda and Savalheda villages are to be rescued with the help of the Indian Air Force & Army today.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: @PTI/ CHOUHANSHIVRAJ - TWITTER)