Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Detained By Nagpur Police During 'chakka Jam' Protest

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was detained by the Nagpur Police during BJP's 'chakka jam protest' on Saturday. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the BJP leader is seen being escorted by the Nagpur Police into an arrest van amid large crowds and loud sloganeering by the saffron party.

The Maharashtra BJP is holding a 'chakka jam' today over the row of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations in the state. Before organizing the protest, Devendra Fadnavis who is leading the march in Nagpur said that the BJP had vowed to restore political reservation for OBCs. He had also promised to intensify agitation over the next few days.

BJP organises 'chakka jam' in Maharashtra

Slamming the 'inaction' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in protecting the rights of the OBCs in local bodies, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said that the saffron party will hold protest at 1,000 places across the state with a participation of 1 lakh party workers and senior leaders on June 26. The row comes over the long-standing demand of 27% political reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in all local bodies. Earlier this week, an umbrella body of the section-- OBC Jan Morcha staged a protest across Maharashtra on June 24.

Notably, the topic has become a hotbed of political discussion ahead of the by-poll in five zilla parishads — Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, and Nagpur due on July 19. In May, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for Other Backward Classes in local body elections after ruling that the reservation in favour of OBCs in local bodies should not exceed the 50% cap in reservation quota. This means that no seat is going to be reserved for the OBC community in the upcoming local body polls.

Following this, the BJP blamed the Maharashtra government for "negligence" holding the state's government's review petition responsible for the SC ruling. "It happened because of unpardonable negligence of the state towards the issue. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was never serious about this issue," the former chief minister alleged.

