Former Manipur Congress President Govindas Konthoujam Joins BJP, Welcomed By N Biren Singh

In a major setback to the Congress party, on Sunday, August 1, Govindas Konthoujam has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital. In the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Konthoujam joined the ruling party.

Shri @KonthoujamG joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/cZHLSTlyrT — BJP (@BJP4India) August 1, 2021

Ahead of Konthoujam joining BJP, the development was earlier hinted by BJP's national spokesperson Anil Baluni, who Twitted, "An eminent personality will join BJP today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi".

Govindas Konthoujam quits Congress

Ahead of the Manipur assembly elections, 2022, Konthoujam resigned as Manipur MLA as well as from the primary membership of MPCC (Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee). While tendering his resignation letter from the primary membership of the party at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Konthoujam said he had taken the step due to "personal reasons".

Konthoujam is a six-time elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat who has served as a prominent leader in the northeast region.

After Kanthoujam's resignation from the House, the BJP has 25 members and the Congress 16. The Manipur assembly has an effective strength of 56.

Assam Congress MLA to join BJP

On July 30, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. Two days earlier, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee had served him a show-cause notice asking for clarification on his political future by July 31. Speaking to ANI, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah stated that his party is consulting legal experts on this latest development.

In his resignation letter, Borgohain had written, "My resignation from a party, which was like a family to me, has to be read in conjunction with the changed internal political atmosphere within the party, something I tried very hard to change so that the party remains relevant in a state like Assam. Unfortunately, all the efforts in this direction proved futile, compelling me to take this ultimate decision and the exact reasons for such a painful move on my part have already been conveyed to the senior leadership of the party both in the state and at the center".

Speaking on these assumptions, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed, "On August 2, Sushanta Borgohain is likely to join the BJP. There is a possibility of 2-3 more MLAs joining the BJP in coming days".