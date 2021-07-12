Former Minister Ambika Chaudhry, Son Booked Under POSCO Act Over Alleged Threats And Abuse

Former Minister Ambika Chaudhry and his son Anand Chaudhry have been booked under the POSCO Act for abusing the family of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari, informed the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday. The two Samajwadi Party leaders were booked by the police along with many unidentified people. Ambika's son Anand was recently elected as the district panchayat head of Ballia.

According to the police, a video showing the Samajwadi Party workers allegedly indulging in threatful slurs and slogans against Upendra Tiwari went viral on social media. Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Yadav informed that Ambika and Anand Chaudhry were booked along with hundreds of SP workers. The father-son duo had landed in trouble over a threatening incident of Upendra Tiwari.

This comes two years after their previous case of threatening. The case was registered against the former state minister Ambika Chaudhry's brother for allegedly giving death threats to Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari. In May 2019, Tiwari had alleged that Satish Chaudhry, Ambika Chaudhry’s brother, threatened to kill him as he had exposed some of the BSP leader's alleged illegal activities.

"Satish Chaudhry, we all know is a goon and a sand mafia. I exposed him. He has been booked by police in many cases. So now he is threatening to kill me and my family," said Tiwari. "We have received a complaint that a BSP leader Satish Chaudhary had telephoned Upendra and hurled abuses at him. He also threatened to kill him," Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath had told ANI. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police had said.

The SP, BSP switch

The case comes only days after SP candidate Anand Chaudhry, son of former minister Ambika Chaudhry, won the Ballia Zila panchayat election. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had declared Chaudhary as its candidate for the post of Ballia Zila panchayat chairman, triggering a sharp reaction from the BSP.

The Samajwadi Party move had earlier triggered a sharp reaction from the BSP. The legislative party’s deputy leader Uma Shankar Singh had also accused Ambika Chaudhry of betraying the party. Ambika Chaudhary, who has been a Cabinet minister under Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had switched sides to joined the BSP in 2016 amid the family feud within the SP. Earlier in June 2021, he quit BSP hinting at a return to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the UP election.

IMAGE: ANI/ PIXABAY