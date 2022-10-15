Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud Quits From TRS; Likely To Join BJP Ahead Of Munugode Bypoll

In a big blow to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the Munugode Assembly bypoll, former TRS MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud on Saturday resigned from the party.

According to the sources, Goud is holding meetings with BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh and is expected to join the saffron party soon.

After writing a letter to the party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao about his resignation, it is being speculated that the former TRS (now BRS) MP's resignation came after the TRS chief decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as the party candidate for the upcoming Munugode assembly bypoll. Goud was one of the prime contenders for the seat.

Notably, Boora Narsaiah Goud was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Bhongir constituency. However, later in 2019, he lost the seat to Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

TRS fields Prabhakar Reddy

Sidelining the name of Boora Narsaiah Goud, CM Rao decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as TRS' candidate for the upcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll. An official release from Rao's office informed that Reddy's candidature was finalised based on survey reports and his association with the grassroots workers.

The bypoll in the Munugode Assembly has been necessitated following the resignation of the sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on August 2. He subsequently joined the BJP and will be contesting as the national party's candidate. Meanwhile, Congress has decided to field Palvai Sravanthi for the bypoll.

Will Goud join BJP?

While it is being speculated that the former TRS MP might join the BJP ahead of the bypolls scheduled for November 3, BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy added fuel to the fire with his latest tweet.

In a tweet message, Reddy was seen praising Boora Narsaiah Goud saying, "Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud??? A highly educated person, a senior Gastroenterologists. Not famous for vulgar language. Not famous for land grabbing. Not famous for crimes. Not an alcoholic."