Former MP Shahabuddin's Wife Hena Shahab Hints She May Quit RJD; 'I Belong To No Party'

Former MP Mohammed Shahabuddin’s wife Hena Shahab on Sunday sparked rumours that she might quit the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by saying that she ‘belongs to no party presently’. This comes after Shahab was denied a Rajya Sabha seat by the RJD.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Hena Shahab said, “I am sitting at home, what will you say? I am neutral, I belong to no party. I will tour across Bihar after one month and will take a big decision after that.”

Hena Shahab meets Muslim community in Darbhanga and Samastipur

As long as Shahabuddin was alive, politics in Bihar's Siwan was centred around him. The Shahabuddin family still exerts considerable influence over Muslims in the stae of Bihar. Shahabuddin's wife Hena Shahab and son Osama are carrying on his legacy in the wake of his passing. On Sunday, Hena Shahab was greeted at her home by hundreds of members of the Muslim community from Darbhanga and Samastipur.

Former MP Mohammed Shahabuddin who was serving a life sentence in connection with a murder case had died at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi due to COVID-19 last year. Later, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmad were nominated to be the party’s candidates for Rajya Sabha.

However, all five candidates for biennial elections to Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar were declared elected unopposed. The elected candidates were Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmed (RJD), Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel (BJP), and Kheeru Mahto (JDU).