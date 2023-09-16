Former Mumbai Mayor Pednekar Questioned Again In COVID-19 Body Bag Scam Case

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was summoned by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EoW) for the third time in connection with an alleged COVID-19 body bag procurement scam.

She appeared at the EOW office for questioning. The investigation centres around the purchase of body bags during the pandemic. Kishori Pednekar, from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, is under scrutiny for her involvement by Mumbai Police’s EOW.

The case sheds light on possible irregularities in COVID-19-related procurement procedures. On September 13, just a couple of days ago, former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar faced questioning by the Mumbai police's EOW regarding the alleged scam. The Bombay High Court granted her interim protection from arrest for four weeks, emphasising that custodial interrogation wasn't warranted at this stage, and directed her to cooperate with the probe. Pednekar, in her pre-arrest bail petition, asserted that she was wrongfully implicated due to political motivations. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, leading to charges of misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the Bombay Municipal Corporation's pandemic-related procurements. Pednekar served as Mumbai mayor from November 2019 to March 2022.