Former NCP Navi Mumbai Chief Ashok Gawade Resigns From Party; Likely To Join Shinde Camp

In a big jolt to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, NCP leader Ashok Gawade has resigned from the party. According to sources, he is likely to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction along with six former corporators.

This development comes after Gawade, who was close to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, was removed as the party's Navi Mumbai president. NCP leader Jayant Patil has appointed Namdev Bhagat as the new district chief.

Who is Ashok Gawade?

Ashok Gawade, a Sharad Pawar loyalist, had stayed with the NCP after it was wiped out in Navi Mumbai following MLA Ganesh Naik's departure in September 2019 to Bharatiya Janata Party. He was given the position of city president by the party. Additionally, he was given a ticket from the Belapur assembly seat, which he lost to BJP's Manda Mhatre by 43,597 votes.

Gawade was in news in February for allegedly making derogatory comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis. A case was also registered against him.

Two factions of Shiv Sena were created in June when Eknath Shinde and most of the party MLAs turned rebels in protest against Shiv Sena's alliance with NCP and Congress.

Recently, Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumre claimed "two-three" MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction are expected to join the group of CM Eknath Shinde.

"Two three MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction are in touch with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I won't mention names but can say they are from Konkan and Marathwada," the minister of employment guarantee said.

He had also claimed that almost all chiefs of district units of the Shiv Sena, leaving one or two, were in contact with the Shinde faction and "would keep joining" from here on.