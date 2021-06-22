Former PM Deve Gowda Ordered By Court To Pay ₹2 Cr For 'defaming' NICE Project As 'Loot'

A Bengaluru court has directed former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to pay Rs 2 crore to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) Ltd for allegedly defaming the company in a 2011 interview.

The NICE had filed an original suit against the statements made by the former PM on a project undertaken by the company, during an interview with a Kannada news channel. The court has now directed Deve Gowda to pay damages of Rs 2 crore to NICE for "the loss of its reputation on account of defamatory comments made by him".

The Eighth City Civil and Sessions Judge Mallanagouda found basis in the complaint filed by the NICE, whose promoter and managing director is Ashok Kheny, a former Bidar South MLA. The JDS supremo's outburst was against the NICE project and he had called it a 'loot'. NICE claimed that it sustained a loss to its reputation due to the statements made by Deve Gowda in the interview and sought damages of Rs 10 crore.

Project is in the interest of state: Court

The court observed that the project in question has been upheld by the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court in their judgments. The project undertaken by the company is a massive one that is in the larger interest of the state, said the court in its June 17 order.

"Hence, if defamatory statements like the present one, are allowed to be made in future, definitely, implementation of such a massive project like the present one, which is undertaken in the larger public interest of the State of Karnataka, is going to be delayed," the court observed. "Therefore, this Court feels that it is necessary to curb such statements by issuing a permanent injunction against the defendant," it added in the order.

The court has permanently restrained Deve Gowda from making any defamatory remarks against NICE in any media, news channel or in any other means of mass communication in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)