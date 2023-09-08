Former PM Deve Gowda Won’t Attend G20 Dinner, Cites Health Reasons

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has informed that he will not be attending the upcoming G20 dinner going to be held on September 9. The former Prime Minister has cited health reasons for skipping the dinner being organised by President Droupadi Murmu. Deve Gowda has also wished for a grand success of the summit being held under India’s presidency.

Deve Gowda took to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to inform that he would not be attending the event. He said in his post that he had already conveyed the message to the government. “I will not be attending the G20 dinner organised by the Hon. President of India Draupadi Murmuji, on 09 September 2023, due to health reasons. I have already communicated this to the government. I wish the G20 summit a grand success,” said Deve Gowda in his post on X.

I will not be attending the G20 dinner organised by the Hon. President of India Draupadi Murmuji, on 09 September 2023, due to health reasons. I have already communicated this to the government. I wish the G20 summit a grand success. @PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn — H D Deve Gowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 8, 2023

Earlier, the Government of India extended invites to former Prime Ministers HD Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh for the G20 dinner. The confirmation from former PM Manmohan Singh is yet to be received.

G20 Dinner to be organised by President of India

As the national capital is welcoming foreign dignitaries, a special dinner is slated for Saturday- G20 dinner. The dinner will feature Indian cuisine with a special emphasis on millet. The dinner will be organised at Bharat Mandapam. The invitees for the dinner include delegates of the country participating in the summit along with state heads, union ministers and chief ministers of different states, and business leaders like Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani among others.

However, the Opposition has been left out of the invitee list, suggest reports, while Opposition chief ministers like Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar will be attending the prestigious dinner. Congress President and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited.