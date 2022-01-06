Former PM Devegowda Slams Lapse In PM Modi's Security; Says 'we Should Learn From Past'

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda on Thursday called the major lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "unfortunate". Suggesting that the state government should have been more prepared for the situation, HD Devegowda said that the state should never be complacent about the security of the PM. He further added that everyone must learn from past mistakes.

Addressing the controversy over the security of the Prime Minister, former PM HD Devegowda on Thursday tweeted that the matter should never have taken place. He further slammed the Congress government for paving way for the incident.

"It is very unfortunate that there is a controversy over the security of the Prime Minister. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India. We should learn from the past," the former PM said.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called the major lapse witnessed in the security of PM Modi as unfortunate. Adding that it was a failure on the part of the State government, Captain said that the incumbent Chief Minister Channi and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa should be immediately sacked and the government should be dismissed.

Sensing mischief, the former Punjab Chief Minister added that the incumbent government must have thought about benefitting from this in the upcoming elections.

Major lapse in security of PM Modi

In a massive incident in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade.

The Ministry of Home Affairs released a statement on the incident, which read, "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse and has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to take responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

