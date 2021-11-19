Former PM HD Devegowda Lauds PM Modi For Repealing Farm Laws; 'salutes Farmers Resistance'

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda lauded the decision made by the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three farm laws on Friday. He said, "I welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion are key in a parliamentary set up."

I welcome PM @narendramodi’s decision to repeal the 03 #FarmLaws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary set up. Here is the speech I had made against the farm laws in the RS in Sept 2020. pic.twitter.com/7z4FDkvbiY — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 19, 2021

Earlier during the day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed during the winter parliament session. He said, “Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on.” The PM asserted that the Central government was always open for dialogue and despite multiple meetings with the farmer unions, an agreement was unable to finalise. He added, “We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws to which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years."

About the Farm Laws

The farmers have been staging protests across the country, especially at the Delhi borders, against the three farm laws passed by the Centre in 2020. The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

