Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee's Son Abhijit Mukherjee Jumps Ship From Congress To Trinamool

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee ending weeks of speculation, on Monday joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). As Abhijit Mukherjee is a former Congress MP from Jangipur and an MLA from Nalhati, Trinamool Congress might offer him the Jangipur assembly seat, which is due to a bypoll as a candidate there had passed away just before the elections.

AITC makes an official announcement

Warmly welcoming Shri @ABHIJIT_LS into the Trinamool family!



We are certain that your contribution towards fulfilling @MamataOfficial's vision for a brighter Bengal shall be valued by all. pic.twitter.com/oSQgmfxVCR — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2021

The official release by TMC read, "The All India Trinamool Congress is pleased to announce that Abhijit Mukherjee, former Member of Parliament from Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency has joined the party in the presence of Shri Partha Chatterjee, Minister, GoWB and Shri Sudip Bandopadhyay, Leader of ATC, Lok Sabha at Trinamool Bhavan today (5th July)."

About Abhijit Mukherjee

Abhijit Mukherjee started his career as a corporate executive with firms like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Maruti Udyog Limited, and the Steel Authority of India. Later he joined active politics and became an MLA for the INC from Nalhati Assembly Constituency in 2011. In 2012, he contested and won the Jangipur by-elections after his father, Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee vacated the seat to contest the Presidential Elections.

Abhijit Mukherjee said, “In 2011 I could win from Nalhati Assembly Constituency because Honourable Mamata Banerjee had been successful in creating a storm against the long-standing CPI(M) regime. Similarly, in 2021 she has successfully stopped the communal BJP from entering Bengal. Naturally, the entire country as well as many senior Congress leaders’ believe that under her leadership and with cooperation from others we can replicate the same and defeat BJP from India.”

Abhijit Mukherjee quits Congress

It should be noted that Abhijit Mukherjee's father Pranab Mukherjee won the Jangipur parliamentary constituency in Bengal's Murshidabad district twice as a Congress MP till he vacated it in 2012 to run for President. Meanwhile, the Congress, which fought the Bengal elections in partnership with the Left, was decimated. The party got zero seats; the Left too failed to win any seat.

Rumours of Mr Mukherjee's exit gathered pace after Jitin Prasada, Congress's top Brahmin face in UP, vaulted to the BJP. Earlier Abhijit Mukherjee was quoted saying, "I remain in the Congress and reports that I am joining Trinamool or any other party are not correct." This statement by Mukherjee had come right after Prasada switched camps to TMC.

It is important to mention here that Prasad is the second high-profile Rahul Gandhi aide to move to the saffron party after Jyotiaditya Scindia left last year. A group of dissenting leaders in Congress have been pressing for widespread reforms across all levels of the organisation.

