Former Punjab CM And Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi likely To Join BJP: Sources

In a major setback to Congress, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, April 7, 2023, sources said. Charanjit Singh Channi served as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab from September 20, 2021 to March 16, 2022, after replacing Amarinder Singh for the post.

He had been out of action after the Congress was routed in the Punjab Assembly election 2022 in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a massive mandate in the state.

He was also a Minister of Technical Education and Training in the second Amarinder Singh ministry and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Shashi Tharoor meets Channi at his residence

Amid talks that former CM Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi might leave Congress, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met Channi at his residence in Kharar on Thursday evening, April 6. A meeting was held after rumours that Channi might leave Congress and join BJP on April 7. However, there was no confirmation regarding Channi's exit from Punjab Congress.

In 2022, Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation as Punjab Chief Minister after Congress suffered a massive defeat in the state assembly elections. The Congress was routed in the state elections with the AAP taking 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats.

The AAP sweep decimated the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine as well, with the SAD getting three seats, the BSP one, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning two.

The Congress had orchestrated the exit of the then Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in 2021 and replaced Singh with Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of the state. Channi served only for 111 days as Punjab CM.

Jolt to Congress

Earlier in January 2023, former Punjab finance minister and Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal joined the BJP, a step he claimed was made after “disappointing disillusionment” with his former party.

“How can you operate in a party which is at war with itself?” Manpreet spoke about the Congress at his joining ceremony in New Delhi which was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP national general secretary from Punjab, Tarun Chugh.

In 2022, the Punjab Congress unit witnessed a big blow as several leaders joined BJP. The mass exodus came from the Congress after the exit of former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar joined the saffron party. Later, former Punjab cabinet ministers Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, and ex-MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon also joined BJP.