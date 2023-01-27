Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Likely To Be Governor Of Maharashtra: Sources

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to be the Governor of Maharashtra, sources privy to the development told Republic TV.

#BREAKING | Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh likely to be the Governor of Maharashtra: Sources - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX — Republic (@republic) January 27, 2023

The development comes after incumbent Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his willingness to resign. Koshyari also said that he conveyed his desire to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mumbai.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," Koshyari said in a press release issued by Raj Bhavan.

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," a press release from Raj Bhavan stated.

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Koshyari said that he has received love and affection from Prime Minister Modi and hoped to receive the same in the future.

In September 2022, Amarinder Singh merged his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) into Bharatiya Janata Party. He floated PLC after leaving Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.