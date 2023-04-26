Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Contributed Immensely To Development Of Punjab: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her sorrow over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal. The Trinamool Congress supremo described Badal as a mass leader of indomitable courage contributing immensely to the development of Punjab.
"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal, Former CM of Punjab. A true mass leader and a man of indomitable courage, he contributed immensely to the progress of his state. My heart goes out to his family and supporters during this time of grief," she tweeted. Badal (95) died on Tuesday, after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali.
I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal, Former CM of Punjab.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 26, 2023
A true mass leader and a man of indomitable courage, he contributed immensely to the progress of his state.
My heart goes out to his family and supporters during this time of grief.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.