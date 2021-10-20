Shortly after Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claimed the lynching of a labourer at the Singhu border was a conspiracy further calling out the BJP, former Congress President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday made serious allegations against the Centre and accused the PM Modi-led Centre of bifurcating the society and further creating a serious situation in Punjab, former Congress President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday

Taking to Twitter, he referred to a news article and pointed out the presence of a "dismissed cop" with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in certain relevant meetings. Sharing the article, he hinted towards a conspiracy by the central government concerning the recent killing at the Singhu border which was aimed towards ending the farmers' protest. "Man is known by the company he keeps”. Modi govt dealing through shady characters! Thus, the proclaimed nationalists are not just demeaning themselves but also the institution of 'Government of India", he wrote.

Further speaking about the recent incidents at Lakhimpur Kheri and the Singhu border, he said that the two are separate independent incidents, however, the presence of the dismissed officer who is a "cat" gave rise to several speculations hinting towards a deep state in Punjab. "There is a definite attempt to bifurcate the society, to create divisions and sub-divisions within the community also", Jakhar said as quoted by ANI.

Adding to it, he also alleged the BJP government of conspiring and manipulating the people towards Khalistan. Jakhar reportedly said that the Minister of State Ashish Mishra's statement regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is very indicated. "He said 'Khalistan is behind that', what information did he have? The idea was to segregate unidentified people", he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab DY Randhawa on Tuesday cited a purported photograph of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar with a Nihang leader to support his claim. The group photo cited by the minister saw Tomar and a man in blue robes of the Sikh order of the Nihangs.

Lakhimpur Kheri and Singhu border incidents

The Singhu border incident came days after the violent Lakhimpur Kheri incident where several protesting farmers got into a violent clash leading to the death of eight people and further injuring several others.

Earlier on Friday, in a gut-wrenching incident, a young man has been brutally killed in Haryana, close to the Singhu Kundli border. According to the police, the body of the 35-year-old youth was found hanging by 'a barricade near farmers' protest site' on Friday. The gruesome visuals of the barbaric act indicate that the man was attacked with sharp weapons and one of his hands was chopped off. The body was later taken for a postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police.



(With agency inputs, Image: ANI)