Former SP MP Atiq Ahmad Booked For Illegal Construction; 4 Cases Registered

An FIR was filed against former SP MP Atiq Ahmad and associates for carrying out illegal construction. The police said that 4 more cases were also filed against Ahmad. Notably, the politician is accused of multiple criminal activities. He switched sides from SP to AIMIM before the UP polls.

Ahmad undertook the construction on his ancestral land without due permission. The FIR was lodged on the complaint filed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on May 22, Sunday. The FIR says the construction was undertaken again after the same ancestral house in Chakia was razed under a demolition drive by PDA in 2020. The construction then was erected without any permission.

The Prayagaraj police said, "Proper police action is underway against Atiq Ahmad's Gang, which is registered as Gang 227. The illegal properties belonging to Ahmad were earmarked by PDA. They are also being razed and attached. The cases have been filed against the Atiq Ahmed and associates at the Dhumangang Police station. Four more cases have been filed against the Atiq Ahmad and other gangs. The case has been filed under sections 447 and 448 IPC, crime no 307. More sections may be added in the FIR."

The PDA in the FIR further mentioned no approval was taken from the concerned authorities before constructing a boundary wall and two tin shades at the former MP's residence in Chakia.

ED's action against Atiq Ahmad in December 2021

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in December 2021 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 had provisionally attached Rs 8.14 crore worth of assets owned by Ahmad and his wife. Ahmad served as an MLA from the Allahabad West constituency five times in a row from 1989 to 2004 besides being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2004 General Election on an SP ticket.

Ahead of the UP polls this year, Ahmad had joined AIMIM. The move was defended by Asaduddin Owaisi, who said that many BJP MLAs are also facing criminal charges. Ahmad has allegedly been involved in many criminal activities such as abduction, murder, extortion and fraud. He is currently lodged in the Prayagaraj jail.

IMAGE: PTI / ANI