Former TDP Leader L Ramana Says 'joined TRS To Work For People At A Much Closer Level'

L Ramana, who quit as head of the Telangana division of the TDP on Friday, July 9, and joined the ruling TRS, said he wanted to work for people "at a much closer level" and ensure that government schemes reach the poor. Every day, he stated, the political climate in Telangana takes an unexpected turn. Political parties and their leaders must think of what can be done to adapt to the changing atmosphere," said Ramana.

L Ramana joins TRS

Ramana claimed that he had previously been approached by Telangana Rashtra Samithi to join the party. He added, "I was approached by TRS several times. I have been approached to join the TRS party during the Telangana agitation, during the first term of TRS government and also during the second term of KCR regime."

He noted, "This time I have taken the decision to join TRS because with changing political atmosphere, I want to work for people at a much closer level and make sure that the government schemes reach the downtrodden sections of the community." Ramana recalled his three-decade political career, saying, "I would never forget what the TDP party has done for my growth."

Ramana claimed he was stepping down with "the intention to work for people at a much closer level" in his resignation letter to Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. He expressed gratitude to the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu for their assistance over the last 30 years.

Who is L Ramana?

Lgandula Ramana, also known as L. Ramana, was born in Jagtial on September 4 in 1961. He was the Telangana state president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He is the son of Ganga Ram. Lgandula Ramana is a Karimnagar-based Telugu Desam Party politician. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from SKNR Degree College from 1978 to 1981. He works as a politician and a social worker. He was married to Sandhya on 8 August 1990. His elder son is Dr L Manikanta, is a Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS graduate, while his younger son, L Karthikeya, is currently doing his BBA at Amity University.

