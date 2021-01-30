Former TMC Minister Rajib Banerjee To Reach Delhi Today To Meet Amit Shah, Nadda: Sources

Days after Forest Minister of CM Mamata Banerjee's cabinet Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post on January 22, sources informed that the former TMC Minister will be landing Delhi on Saturday. Sources further revealed that Rajib Banerjee is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. Earlier, BJP's Saumitra Khan had claimed that either TMC leader Arup Roy or Minister Rajib Banerjee is likely to join BJP.

Mamata's Cabinet Minister Rajib Banerjee resigns from post

On January 22, in yet another jolt to ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections, Forest Minister of CM Mamata's cabinet - Rajib Banerjee - has resigned from the post. In his letter, Rajib wrote that people's support has always motivated him and therefore he is ready to go "the extra mile" so that he can provide his service "in a better way possible." He added, "I hope that in the years to come I will be able to be at each of your services in the best way possible as that has been the sole reason I am into politics."

After his resignation, speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Arjun Singh said that many more MLAs will quit the ruling TMC in the coming days and claimed that Mamata Banerjee's government will fall.

Here is his full letter

This is to inform you that I am resigning as the Minister in Charge, Department of Forest, West Bengal from today. pic.twitter.com/dfVq6aVxUj — Rajib Banerjee (@RajibBaitc) January 22, 2021

On January 16, Rajib Banerjee alleged that people in TMC were not letting him 'work for the people'. Banerjee took to Facebook to dissent against the Trinamool, stating the senior leaders have not paid heed to his concerns. In a Facebook live session today, Banerjee claimed, "I feel very bad when the Youth is not getting jobs and education in West Bengal and cant support their families. I was stopped to do work for the people. When I was called by the senior Party leaders earlier, I informed them about my displeasure but they have not yet heard. I have not been doing it just during the times of election, even in past I have spoken against the injustice."

Rajib Banerjee had skipped the cabinet meeting called by CM Mamata and gone incommunicado even as TMC leaders tried contacting him. Rajib Banerjee had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked". He later reiterated that those working in the interest of people and working hard are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress.

Though Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet, he also said that he won't share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times. Earlier, when TMC leaders reached out to him, Rajib Banerjee said, "I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind. I will not tell the media if there have been talks with the party."

West Bengal Assembly elections

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

