Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb Speaks To Republic, Claims Left Behind Attack On His House

After Tripura former Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s ancestral house was attacked and set ablaze by known people, the leader spoke to Republic and alleged the Left’s role behind the attack.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over the attack on his ancestral house, Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Biplab Deb said, “Earlier also, the communists tried to defame Tripura but they did not succeed.” Calling the incident "sad", he said, “ I have called the priests for my father’s death anniversary and my wife went to Agartala to take stock of the preparations. At the same time, the communist leaders provoked people in that area and carried out marches in the daytime.”

“In the evening, in front of my house where the event was supposed to take place, the communists wanted to hoist the flag. When they were trying to hoist the flag, the priests and others tried to stop them saying Hawan will take place here. They did not agree to this and started the violence. They damaged the vehicles and started beating people. They also damaged the vehicle of a priest,” Biplab Deb added. He accused the Left of attempting to create "law and order chaos" in Tripura.

#EXCLUSIVE | 'Attempt to creat Law & Order chaos' says Biplab Deb after attack on his house.



Tune in - https://t.co/9H83CmNoNj pic.twitter.com/njueuvTTVs — Republic (@republic) January 4, 2023

‘Communists must accept that they have been defeated’: Biplab Deb

The former CM claimed that a group of 50-60 people created chaos at his ancestral house. “A group of 50-60 came and did whatever they wanted to. The communist had done similar things in the entire country. They want to do politics by provoking people of a certain community... This is unfortunate,” he told Republic.

Biplab Deb said, “As a citizen, I am saying that this is a heinous thought and their real face has also come to light. The people of Tripura will think about this matter at their discretion... It’s in the communists’ nature to break India’s culture and tradition, and the world knows about it... We are a political party. It’s the people who defeated them. The communists must accept this.”

#EXCLUSIVE | It’s in communists’ nature to break India’s culture and tradition, the world knows about it. People defeated communists. The communists must accept this: Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb.



Watch - https://t.co/9H83CmNoNj pic.twitter.com/zn89TiwzZl — Republic (@republic) January 4, 2023

‘Communist never did development in Tripura’

Adding further the BJP leader said, “We formed a government with a majority (in Tripura). We are running the majority government with help of the people. People have seen development after so many years. Communists never did development work in Tripura. It was not their ideology. Their ideology was to threaten everyone and do politics.”

“Everyone was given houses, water supplies, and other things in Tripura under various Central and state schemes even the people having links with communists,” the former Tripura CM said.

When asked about the role of CPI-M leader Ratan Bhowmik who held a meeting in the area before the attack on his house, Biplab Deb said, “Yes. It has come to the front. Their names have also come to the light.”

Attacking the communists, he said, “The communists are always against development. They also want to stop development work. That’s why even after staying in power in Tripura for 25 years, they did nothing... Communists cannot stop development in Tripura.” The BJP leader said that he will perform the Hawan for his father, saying, “They (communists) cannot break India and its culture.”