In a significant development in West Bengal, former BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday. The former Union Minister who had just days ago quit politics and had vowed to work for his consistency without being associated with any political force, was seen joining the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the presence of senior leader Derek O'Brien and MP Abhishek Banerjee. The singer-turned-politician had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was asked to submit his resignation as the MoS for Environment during the Union Cabinet reshuffle in July.

Babul Supriyo's shocker comes after the leader met BJP National President JP Nadda in August and asserted that he would quit politics and discharge his duties as a Member of Parliament from Asansol. "I will no more enjoy the benefits, except drawing the monthly salary. I will vacate my Delhi home, and also give up on the security," Babul Supriyo had said in a statement to the media in August.

Calling himself a 'one-team player', Babul Supriyo had issued a detailed Facebook post where he stated that he would always be associated with only one party- the BJP- and asserted that he will not join any other political party. However, he later deleted the part where he has mentioned that he would not be switching to TMC or Congress, raising speculations on whether he had been approached by any outfit for the same.

In the Facebook post, the two-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol wrote, "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!"

In the first innings of the BJP-led NDA government, Supriyo served as a Minister of State for Urban Development, Housing, and Urban Poverty alleviation from November 2014 to July 2016, and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from July 2016 to May 2019. In 2019, when the second innings of the BJP-led NDA government began, Supriyo was given the Ministry of Environment, and he continued to serve as the Minister of State of the Ministry till the cabinet rejig on July 7.