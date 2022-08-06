Former Union Minister RCP Singh Resigns From JDU Amid Corruption Allegations

In a breaking development, on August 6, Ramchandra Prasad Singh has decided to resign from the Janata Dal (United).

This move comes shortly after the JDU had sent Ramchandra Prasad Singh a notice over discrepancies in properties.

While speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Singh who was once the former national President of the Janata Dal announced that he will leave the party. Interestingly RCP Singh also spoke about forming his own party in the future.

A former civil servant who worked as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's principal secretary, RCP Singh joined JDU after taking voluntary retirement from the IAS in 2010.

JDU's notice RCP Singh over corruption allegations.

The infighting within JDU in Bihar came to the fore yet again as RCP Singh who resigned from the Union Cabinet on July 6 was slapped with a show cause notice. Singh was accused of amassing vast property from 2013 to 2019 and not declaring it in his 2016 Rajya Sabha election affidavit.

As per sources, all these properties were purchased in the name of his wife and two daughters. In a show cause notice sent to Singh on Thursday, Bihar JDU president Umesh Kushwaha asked him to tender an explanation to the party.

The show cause notice read, "As per the available information, you and your family have amassed vast immovable property from 2013 to 2022. Many discrepancies have come to light. You have served as an officer and party worker with the party's leader Nitish Kumar for a long time. The honourable leader made you a Rajya Sabha MP twice, party general secretary (organization), national president and a Minister at the Centre with full faith and trust. You are aware of the fact that the leader has zero tolerance for corruption. Despite being in public life for so many years, there is no allegation against him and he didn't amass wealth."

Earlier on August 6, Upendra Kushwaha of the JDU on party's notice to RCP Singh had said, "The matter is before everyone. The party got some information about him, prima facie seems to be a corruption case. The party now wants to know his version. Further action will be taken as needed. We are awaiting his reply."