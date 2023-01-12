Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav Passes Away At The Age Of 75

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav has passed away at the age of 75, his daughter has confirmed through a tweet on Thursday night.

In her tweet, Subhashini Sharad Yadav wrote, "Papa is no more."

As per PTI, a statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute stated that Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state. "On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.

पापा नहीं रहे 😭 — Subhashini Sharad Yadav (@Subhashini_12b) January 12, 2023

Most recently with RJD, Sharad Yadav had been elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and to Rajya Sabha thrice. He was the first national president of JD(U). He had served as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA govt holding the portfolios of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution, between 1999 and 2004.

He was born on July 1, 1947, to Nand Kishor Yadav and Sumitra Yadav in Babai village in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is pained by the passing away of Sharad Yadav. "In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that he is saddened by the untimely demise of respected Sharad Yadav. "Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members," he said.