Former UP Minister Arvind Rajbhar Alleges Attack, Police Say No Evidence

Arvind Rajbhar, the National General Secretary of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and former Uttar Pradesh minister, has claimed that he narrowly escaped an attempted attack on his life on Friday evening (July 7). According to him a group of assailants targeted his car, hitting it with sticks and stones. Rajbhar later posted a video statement about the alleged attack.

He claimed that one Rajendra Yadav, the village head of Kushinagar district, was the mastermind behind the attack and is allegedly the main accused in a murder case too. Arvind Rajbhar has also accused the local police of not taking any action.

Rajbhar revealed that he had visited the family members of Vishwanath Rajbhar, a resident of a village under the Padrauna Kotwali police station in Kushinagar. Vishwanath Rajbhar had been allegedly killed recently, and Arvind Rajbhar had gone to offer condolences and support to the grieving family.

Arvind Rajbhar’s charges

While returning from the village, at around 5:30 pm, Rajendra Yadav allegedly surrounded his car with his associates. The former UP minister claimed that 250 to 300 people surrounded his car and pelted it with stones. The front portion of the vehicle was severely damaged, and he claimed that the attackers were armed with sticks and lathis, attempting to physically restrain him

He added that his security personnel attempted to clear the way for about 35 to 40 minutes, after which he managed to escape the mob.

However, Kushinagar police denied his claims and allegations. Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal stated that Arvind Rajbhar should file a formal police complaint if he was attacked. The video shared by Arvind Rajbhar on his Twitter handle did not provide any evidence of an attack and it merely showed a crowd of people surrounding his car, seeking assistance, said the police officer.