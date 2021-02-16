Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Slams Chamoli Rescue Operation; Alleges Inadequacies

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday raised questions on the state government over what he alleged were 'inadequacies' in the Chamoli glacier burst rescue operations. He said that there was a lack of equipment for the rescue operation, machines are breaking down during the rescue and also that there is a lack of coordination and planning. Tremendous loss to life and property took place as a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, on February 7, 2021.

"We have failed in the implementation programme of the rescue operation because of the lack of equipment for the rescue operation, machines are breaking while during the rescue operation. There is a lack of coordination and planning", Harish Rawat stated.

Search operation continues

Search and rescue operations are underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district. A total of 11 bodies have been recovered from the tunnel so far, making 58 bodies in total till now.

Uttarakhand Government To Probe Chamoli Glacier Burst

Uttarakhand Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj on Monday said that the state government will create a department to investigate the cause of the glacier burst incident in Chamoli and monitoring of the glaciers through satellite. The Minister said that all angles related to the Chamoli glacier burst should be investigated. Speaking further, Satpal Maharaj said, "We will form a department in our ministry to monitor and study all glaciers through satellite."

Chamoli glacier burst

10 days after the devastating floods due to glacier burst in Uttarakhand, the rescue operations continue till date with the death toll mounting to 58 on Tuesday, according to the state Police.

The damage was caused by the bursting of a glacier, leading to the collapse of the reservoir. 100-150 have been reported missing due to the floods.

