Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Speaks To Republic As Haldwani Truth Tumbles Out

As the matter of the eviction of 5,000 people from government land in Uttarakhand's Haldwani reaches Supreme Court, former Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat called it an 'entirely human problem'. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Rawat said that the encroachment as categorised by the government was 70 years old.

"There are some houses, which were earlier declared Enemy Property. Some people, who held these properties, went to Pakistan. That's why it was characterised as Enemy property and given to certain individuals. Successive governments opened their schools, and hospitals, and provided them with water, electricity, everything. How can you call them encroachment?" Rawat asked.

The former Uttarakhand CM said, "There was a certain degree of encroachment on state government land and as far as the railway land is concerned, they are marked with the pillars. Nobody is saying anything about that. Whatever encroachment was there on the government land, our government took a decision in 2016, we passed the Bill in the Assembly, regularising these areas across Uttarakhand including those of Haldwani."

Notably, earlier on December 20, the Uttarakhand High Court ordered the authorities to remove the encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance. The Court ordered authorities to evict the unauthorised occupants and vacate the premises from the railway lines adjoining the Haldwani railway station.

'We want justice for the poor people...'

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the Uttarakhand High Court's plea directing the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani on January 5. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S A Nazeer and P.S. Narasimha posted the matter for hearing after advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter.

Acknowledging the same, Rawat said, "This matter is now before the Supreme Court. We will wait for the Supreme Court's decision. We are praying to the Supreme Court, Almighty God, anyhow we want justice to be done to the poor people. Where will they go if their houses are demolished?"