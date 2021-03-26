Last Updated:

Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Cries 'conspiracy' Days After Being Sacked

Days after the abrupt exit of Trivendra Singh Rawat as the Uttarakhand chief minister, he now feels that a conspiracy was hatched to remove him from the top job

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI

Days after the abrupt exit of Trivendra Singh Rawat as the Uttarakhand chief minister, he now feels that a conspiracy was hatched to remove him from the top job. The Doiwala MLA has said that he came out clean from the “black den of politics” during his four-year term and still has no idea why he was sacked.

READ | 'Why didn't you produce 20 children for extra ration?': Uttarakhand CM's remark draws flak

'Black den of politics'

Addressing his supporters in Doiwala on Thursday, Rawat compared himself with Mahabharat's Abhimanyu, who was killed by the Kauravas through deception in the battle of Kurukshetra. Stating that his removals as the CM is a part of the political system, Rawat said that he came out clean from the black den of politics.

READ | Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests COVID-19 positive, goes into self-quarantine

Rawat was forced to resign from the post after state BJP leaders reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over his decisions and many felt that this would cost the party the assembly elections to be held next year.  Rawat became one of the latest in Uttarakhand’s long line of chief ministers who failed to finish their term. 

READ | Uttarakhand BJP chief receives Guard of Honour; police calls it a 'misunderstanding'

While he maintained a clean image throughout his term, Rawat did trigger controversy in 2019 when he claimed that cows exhale oxygen and living in close proximity to the animal could cure tuberculosis. Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced as chief minister in March this year, with Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat. Following his selection as the CM, his constituency will go for a bypoll.

READ | Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat & his family members test positive for COVID-19

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND