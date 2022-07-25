Four Congress MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha; Disciplinary Action Taken For Creating Ruckus

As part of disciplinary action, four MPs from the Congress were suspended for the the remaining part of the current session from the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of the Parliament, on Monday. The MPs - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan - were suspended by the Speaker of the House, Om Birla, when after multiple warnings, they continued holding protests with placards during the proceedings over price rise.

"If you want to show placards, do it outside the House. I am ready for discussions, but don't think my kind-heartedness is a weakness," Birla said. Later, he adjourned the proceedings till 11 am tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, July 26.

MPs suspended under Rules 373

The MPs have been suspended under Rule Number 373 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which states, "The Speaker, if is of the opinion that the conduct of any Member is grossly disorderly, may direct such Member to withdraw immediately from the House, and any Member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall remain absent during the remainder of the day’s sitting.”

Rajendra Aggrawal, MP from BJP said, "They were constantly protesting. Earlier also they were doing this but what happens is that first they are made to understand and wait but even today, when the Question Hour started, they continued with the protests. The Speaker appealed to them to not do this, underlining that it was against the set protocols. But when the proceedings in the House resumed at 3, then also, they did not pay heed to the warning of the Speaker and they continued displaying placards and that is when he was forced to take action."

Congress says 'BJP scared'

When Republic confronted Congress, its MP Jasbir Gill said, "The BJP government is scared of discussion on the issue of price rise. For the past four sessions, we were pushing for debates and deliberations on the issue. In spite of doing that, the MPs have been suspended."

The first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on July 18 has witnessed continued disruption and adjournments, recording almost no business, as Opposition members, not just in Lok Sabha but also Rajya Sabha, have demanded a discussion on price rise, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Agnipath scheme.