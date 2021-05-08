'Free COVID-19 Vaccine Right Of Every Citizen' Says Rajasthan Min Pratap Khachariyawas

Amid the constant demand for free vaccination by several states and opposition leaders, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Saturday, May 8, criticised the central government for not allowing free vaccination across the country. He said that it is the right of every citizen to get vaccinated free of cost and it should be implemented without further delays.

Free vaccine for all: Rajasthan Minister

Khachariyawas stated, "Free vaccine is the right of every citizen of this country. It should be given to all without any discussion... They (Centre) have put GST on vaccines & started increasing prices of petrol & diesel after Bengal elections."

Rajasthan Minister suggested the centre to hand over the Oxygen plant responsibilities to the states underlining the shortage in supplies. He added that the states are bearing an extra burden of Rs 3,000 crore due to taxes on the vaccine. He asserted, "People are gasping for oxygen and you (Centre) took control of oxygen management in your hands. If you can't manage then let the states manage on their own. We've to bear an extra burden of Rs 3,000 crores due to taxes on vaccines."

India's Cumulative vaccine coverage

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through a "Whole of Government" strategy, the Government of India is leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with States and UTs. Vaccination is an important part of the government of India's pandemic containment and management policy, which consists of five points (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour), said the Ministry.

As per the Health Ministry, the Indian government has distributed more than 17.49 crore vaccine doses (17,49,57,770) to states and union territories at no cost. A total of 16,65,49,583 doses have been consumed, including wastages (as per data available at 8 am today).

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI