'Free Facilities Will Not Cause Economic Crisis': Kejriwal Amid PIL In SC Over 'freebies'

Reacting to a PIL against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that providing free facilities to the public will not cause an economic crisis.

During the hearing of the petition, the Centre said that freebies will lead to economic disaster. On this, Kejriwal said giving free facilities will not cause a crisis but there will be a financial crisis by giving free benefits of lakhs of crores of rupees to "friends".

"Ban on announcements before elections? Why? How will the economic crisis come from the announcements? Their target is something else," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said that announcements about free facilities should not be barred but "may consider not giving more than a portion of the government budget for free".

He also questioned "free" facilities for ministers. "Should our children get a free good education, every Indian should get good treatment for free or bank robbers' loans should be forgiven - the country should consider," Kejriwal said.

SC suggests formation of apex body to control freebies during election campaigns

Chief Justice NV Ramana-led Supreme Court bench on Wednesday observed that political parties promising to distribute freebies during poll campaigns is a "serious economic issue" and a body is needed to raise the issue.

The court said that there is a need for an apex body, consisting of NITI Aatog, ruling and opposition parties, Finance Commission, RBI and other stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies by political parties.

"All stakeholders who the freebies and who are opposing it, including RBI, NITI Aayog, and opposition parties have to be involved in the process of making some constructive suggestion," the bench said.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre supported the petition against promises of freebies. "These populist promises have an adverse effect on voters. This is how we head towards economic disasters," Mehta said.