Free Vaccines In Maharashtra? DyCM Pawar Pegs Decision On CM Post NCP Min's 'announcement'

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar has informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision pertaining to free vaccination for everyone. Pawar further stated that he has signed a proposal for free vaccines, even as the decision will be taken by the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Ahead of the decision, the Maharashtra cabinet is set to hold a meeting. Apart from the impending decision of free vaccinations, the cabinet meeting will also discuss the issue of global tender for vaccine procurement for Maharashtra.

CM will take a decision on the free vaccination for all, soon. I have signed a proposal for free vaccines. CM will decide on it in the interest of the people...Tomorrow in the cabinet meet, we will discuss the issue of the global tender for vaccine procurement: Maharashtra Dy CM pic.twitter.com/aPJupEEpuD — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

Maharashtra Health Department writes to SII and Bharat Biotech

The Maharashtra cabinet meeting will also discuss the issue of vaccinating people above 18 years of age. Meanwhile, in another development, the Maharashtra Health Department has also written to Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech owing to vaccination for people in 18-45 years of age. The state government has therefore requested 12 crore doses to vaccinate the people in the mentioned age group. The Maharashtra government has sought response from both manufacturers on the number of vaccines that can be procured every month for the next six months commencing from May 2021. Earlier, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had said that the government would make vaccines free for all above the age of 18.

The cabinet will make a decision on the issue of vaccination for people above 18 years of age and how much will it cost the State. All this will be discussed in the cabinet meeting: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/IAEl9zav1h — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

Maharashtra records 48,700 COVID Cases

The state recorded 48,700 novel coronavirus cases on Monday taking the total tally to 43,43,727. Currently, there are 6,74,770 active cases in the state while 71,736 patients were discharged. The number of people who have recovered stands at 36,01,796. Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai too recorded only 3876 new cases. The positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.72 per cent, 82.92 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

Image Credits: ANI/PTI

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.