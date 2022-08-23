Freebie Matter: SC Says 'not Looking At Issue Just From Election Prism', Hearing Adjourned

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court clarified that it was not looking at the issue of freebies just at the time of elections but thereafter as well. A bench headed by CJI NV Ramana was hearing the writ petition filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay. The petitioner sought a direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes "irrational freebies" before elections. The apex court will continue hearing the matter on August 24. Earlier, the SC had observed that the idea of de-recognizing political parties for making promises to give irrational freebies was “undemocratic”.

#BREAKING | Freebies case in Supreme Court: 'For the welfare of the country, we are hearing this issue'; tune in to watch latest updates here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/s5DVnLuCMM — Republic (@republic) August 23, 2022

Details of the hearing

At the outset, the CJI observed, "We are not against any scheme. Tomorrow the Government of India makes a law that states should not make freebies. Can we say that government can say whatever we cannot look into it? In the interest of both welfare of people and economy, we started looking into this". Maintaining a mechanism has to be developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), senior advocate Kapil Sibal also suggested that a non-political body such as the Finance Commission should handle the freebie issue.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued, "One, nobody can question the responsibility of any party. The difficulty arises when some party distributes sarees, some party gives TV Sets. Some voter complaints. A petition was filed in Delhi HC that CM had made a promise and he be directed to fulfill it. In such circumstances will the court remain a mere spectator"? Retorting to this, the CJI stated that the apex court is looking at this issue not just from the prism of polls but also after that.

The SG added, "The voter has a right to have an informed choice. If you are giving him a false promise which your finances do not permit or you're destroying the economy - would that be permitted? It is a serious issue leading to disastrous economic consequences". However, the petitioner's counsel Vikas Singh contended that Mehta was deflecting a legal problem. He emphasized that his client's case pertains only to the election period. The senior advocate said that the voters have a right to know the source of the money required to fulfill poll promises.

Observing that it is a very complex issue, CJI NV Ramana noted, "Cows and goats in a rural area give livelihood and this cannot be seen in such a watertight compartment way. Some are given bicycles as the women are able to get education or pursue business. We have to see what is a freebie and what is welfare". Pulling up DMK during the hearing, the CJI told senior advocate P Wilson, "The party you represent, I have a lot of things to say. Don't think you are the only wise party. Don't think we are ignoring all that is being said". This was seen as a criticism of the recent remarks made by TN Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan.