Freebie Politics In HP? Congress Outscores AAP In Promising Monthly Allowance For Women

In an indication that it is wary of AAP's rise in Himachal Pradesh, Congress also announced a monthly allowance of Rs.1500 for women ahead of the Assembly polls. This was one of the 10 promises unveiled by the party's HP unit chief Pratibha Singh, AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla, senior observer for Assembly polls Bhupesh Baghel and other leaders at a press conference on Wednesday. On the same day, AAP declared that every woman above the age of 18 will receive Rs.1000 per month. While this was a poll plank of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in other states as well, it is the first time Congress has made such a promise.

Speaking about this guarantee, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated, "This guarantee is necessary. When I was outside, many girls were telling me that we study in colleges. Their family members are educating them. But they don't have money. Those girls might desire to join an online course. But she does not have Rs.1000. She hesitates to tell her parents that she requires Rs.500 to join an online course. Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee will help every girl studying in college to fulfill her dream."

Here are the 10 promises by Congress:

Restoration of old pension scheme

Women above the age of 18 will get Rs.1500 per month

300 units of free electricity to reduce the impact of inflation on consumers

5 lakh jobs for youths

Orchard owners will decide the price of fruits

Rs.680 crore start-up fund for youth

Free treatment in every village via mobile clinics

4 English-medium schools will open in every Assembly constituency

10 lakh litre of milk will be purchased from those who have cows and buffaloes

Cowdung will be purchased at Rs.2 per kg

AAP's 4 guarantees:

Free education in splendid government schools and recruitment of teachers

Free treatment in splendid government hospitals. Mohalla-ward clinics will be opened

Rs.1 crore compensation will be given to the family of martyred soldiers

Women above the age of 18 will get Rs.1000 per month

Freebie politics

The monthly allowance promise assumes significance at a juncture when the Supreme Court has referred a plea challenging freebies to a three-judge bench. BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay sought a direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes "irrational freebies" before elections. While conceding that the true power in an electoral democracy lies with the electorate which judges political parties and candidates, the bench held that the issues raised by both sides require an extensive hearing.

Hailing the landmark order by the SC, Ashwini Upadhyay opined, "The SC said that it is necessary to maintain a balance between the economy and welfare schemes. There is a need to differentiate between welfare schemes and freebies. The SC will reconsider the 2013 SC verdict in which it said that the promises in the manifesto don't amount to a corrupt practice. Because we said that if it is a corrupt practice to distribute Rs.2000 before the election, it is also a corrupt practice to promise Rs.2000 in the manifesto."