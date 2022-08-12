'Freebies Are Short-term, It Only Benefits Kejriwal': BJP Attacks AAP After Tax Criticism

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continue to escalate the 'freebie culture' debate by launching attacks at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, the saffron party on Friday hit back at the AAP supremo, stating that working towards the economically weaker section is a long-term benefit, whereas freebies are short term benefits, which only benefits the Delhi CM.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lambasted AAP over its claims that the BJP was favouring corporates and specified that in the last two financial years, Rs 6.63 lakh crore and Rs 7.1 lakh crore corporate tax were collected respectively.

Addressing a press conference, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Working towards the economically weaker section comes under the ambit of 'Benefit'. Freebies mean short-term benefits. It only benefits Arvind Kejriwal and his party. Arvind Kejriwal spent around Rs 19.50 crore for a scheme where the Delhi govt gave a loan to only two people, amounting to Rs 20 lakh only."

Questioning the Delhi CM accusing the BJP of favouring industrialists, Patra added, "Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Corporates are being given favours. Here are the figures for him! In FY 2018-19, Rs 6.63 lakh crore and in FY 2021-22 Rs 7.1 lakh crore corporate tax was collected despite the pandemic."

War of words between AAP's Kejriwal and BJP

The 'freebies culture' debate gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disapproval and the Supreme Court's observations on the distribution of freebies by political parties during elections being "a serious issue". While AAP's Kejriwal launched a tirade against the Centre on the GST hike, prices of fuel, and the Agnipath scheme and questioned where the money of the taxpayers was going, the BJP hit out at the AAP leader, underlining the difference between freebies and welfare schemes.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Kejriwal's "perverse twist to freebies" was an attempt "to scare the public". The Finance Minister also sought a debate and discussion on the distribution of freebies. "Arvind Kejriwal is giving a perverse twist to freebies on health and education. This is to scare the public. We want a debate and discussion on freebies," Sitharaman said.