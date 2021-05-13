French Embassy Administering Moderna Vaccines In Mumbai Without Govt Nod: MVA Minister

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday claimed that the French embassy in India has procured the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is administering jabs to French nationals in Navi Mumbai without the Centre’s permission.

The NCP Spokesperson questioned how a "non-permitted" vaccine was allowed to be administered to French residents and their relatives living in India. He also asked why the government is unable to procure Moderna vaccine for the people of India when the French Embassy can.

Taking to Twitter, the state’s Minority Affairs Minister said Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are the 3 vaccines that are permitted by the government of India. Yet, the French Embassy has procured Moderna vaccine and is inoculating their citizens at Navi Mumbai with the help of Apollo Hospitals, he claimed.

with the help of @ApolloHosMumbai.

Question arises, how can a non permitted vaccine be allowed to be administered ?

If they can get it, why can't Indian government get it for our citizens too.

The government and the Health Minister @drharshvardhan must clarify. (2/2)@OfficeofUT — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) May 13, 2021

Maha Govt wasting time over 'non issues'

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has been critical of the BJP-led Centre over the alleged shortage of vaccines required to inoculate the people in the state. Responding to Malik's claim, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said there is no concrete evidence to support the allegation. He added that every embassy has made provisions of COVID-19 vaccines for its own staff working in the country.