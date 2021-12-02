Maintaining that internet is of immense importance in the present digital era, a Parliamentary panel opined that any interruption to internet services should be avoided. This was mentioned in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology's report titled 'Suspension of telecom services/internet and its impact' presented in the Parliament on Wednesday. Headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the 29-member committee has 20 members from Lok Sabha and 9 from Rajya Sabha.

The panel observed, "COVID-19 pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption of digital technologies with far reaching implications across the sectors and services. Growing mobile and internet penetration and its effective use for ensuring unhindered business and services has become the new normal. In such a scenario, it is but essential that any interruption to these services should be avoided and where unavoidable, the power to interrupt needs to be exercised with abundant caution."

It added, "Suspension Rules have been grossly misused leading to huge economic loss and also causing untold suffering to the public, as well as severe reputational damage to the country. The Committee is of the view that when the Government’s thrust is on digitization and knowledge economy with free and open access to internet at its core, frequent suspension of internet on flimsy grounds is uncalled for and must be avoided. There is a need to monitor the exercise of this provision so that these are not misused to the disadvantage of people at large."

Here are the key recommendations of the committee:

The government should amend the Suspension Rules for regulating the internet shutdown in the country to ensure that there is a minimum disturbance to the public

Defined parameters of what constitutes 'Public emergency' and 'Public Safety'- the grounds on which internet shutdowns can be imposed need to be adopted

The Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Home Affairs should maintain a centralized database of all internet shutdown orders in the country

The Department of Telecommunications should adopt a robust monitoring mechanism so that states do not suspend internet under Section 144 of CrPC

The Review Committee, which examines the legality of the internet suspension, should be expanded to include non-official Members such as retired Judges, the local MP and MLA, etc.

The Review Committees should be constituted in all states in a time-bound manner

A thorough study should be commissioned by the Centre so as to assess the impact of internet shutdown on the economy and its effectiveness in dealing with 'Public Emergency' and 'Public Safety'

An appropriate legal framework needs to be put in place so that an individual's right to access the internet is protected

The Department of Telecommunications in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs should lay down a clear cut principle of proportionality and procedure for lifting the internet shutdown so that it is not extended indefinitely

The Department of Telecommunications should come out with a policy that will enable selective banning of services such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telecom instead of banning the internet as a whole

A study needs to be undertaken by the Department of Telecommunications to gather knowledge about internet shutdown rules adopted by other democratic countries in the world

In Jammu and Kashmir, the government should devise less sweeping methods to intercept terrorist communications in order to avoid recourse to methods that have a disproportionate impact on innocent citizens

The committee's report can be accessed here.