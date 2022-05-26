ED Raids Shiv Sena Leader & Minister Anil Parab In Fresh PMLA Case, Details Accessed

In a breaking development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been carrying out raids across several locations in Maharashtra which are linked to senior Shiv Sena leader and current Transport Minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Anil Parab. This comes after ED registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the Shiv Sena minister.

According to reports, ED searches are currently underway at Dapoli resort in Ratnagiri district and six other locations in Mumbai and Pune are being searched after the federal agency filed a fresh PMLA case against the Maharashtra Minister. This fresh case was registered following the questioning of one of the Minister's personal secretaries in Mumbai by the ED.

ED's actions based on Income Tax's raids in Mumbai

As per the details exclusively accessed by Republic TV, the agency's action was based on a report pertaining to the Income Tax's search operation on a Mumbai-based cable operator on March 8. Searches were carried out at 26 locations covering Mumbai, Pune, Sangli and Ratnagiri. During the search ops, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was allegedly bought by Anil Parab in 2017 for Rs. 1 crore. The property was registered in 2019. This land was subsequently sold to Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam (one of the persons covered in the search action) in 2020 for a consideration of Rs. 1.10 crore.

During this period, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020. The land, during this period, was registered in the name of Anil Parab and a large part of the construction of the resort was completed. Later, the resort was almost completed when the property was sold by the politician to the cable operator in 2020. The construction of the resort was not informed to the Registration authorities.

Evidence found during the search has indicated that the construction of the resort commenced in 2017 and more than Rs 6 crore was spent in cash for the construction of the resort. It is pertinent to note that the cost of construction of the same has not been accounted for either by the cable operator or Parab in their books of account.

Parab was questioned in separate money laundering case linked to Anil Deshmukh

Notably, Parab was questioned by the ED in the past in a separate money laundering case linked to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The central agency had also called Parab's aides and questioned them. Consequently, ECIR was filed against the Maharashtra Transport Minister after prima facie evidence.

Maharashtra Cabinet likely to meet today to discuss ED raids

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Maharashtra Cabinet will likely meet today to discuss the fresh PMLA case levelled against Anil Parab and the ED raids which are underway at premises linked to him. It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time a Shiv Sena leader is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier, many others were called in for questioning in connection to various other cases including money laundering.

#BREAKING | ED searches underway at Dapoli resort and other places in a fresh PMLA case against Maharashtra Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab https://t.co/k00lO3LXv9 pic.twitter.com/AL2zwuqwDC — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

ED summons Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

Senior Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav, who is also BMC's former standing committee chairman, was asked to appear before the central agency on Wednesday for questioning over the allegation of violating the rules of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This came in connection with the ongoing investigations against him on the basis of the Income Tax raids that were conducted at his premises in February this year.

Reacting to the ED summons of senior Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav in connection with an alleged violation of FEMA rules, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday come down hard on the central agency stating that they will now start issuing notices to all the people of Maharashtra. Further reiterating his previously made statements, he referred to many other similar incidents in other states and said that such raids are happening constantly in other states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Notably, earlier in February, multiple raids were carried out at over 35 premises linked to the Shiv Sena leader and some BMC contractors following which several pieces of evidence including incriminating documents, loose sheets, and digital evidence were seized from the premises. Concerning the raids, the CBDT had added, 'Evidence of their involvement in international hawala transaction and routing of the ill-gotten money to certain foreign jurisdictions have also been recovered".